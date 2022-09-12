© 2022
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: Magnetic Trouble 9/11/22

Published September 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
A neutron star forms when a massive star collapses to send supernova brilliance outward and a tiny remnant core imploding inward. That core — now a 12-mile-wide sun of its own — can spin hundreds of times a second, causing its magnetic field to wrap around itself, intensifying to a strength that be a thousand trillion times greater than Earth’s magnetic field. Such stars are now called magnetars.

