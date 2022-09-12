Strange Universe: Magnetic Trouble 9/11/22
Crab Nebula, Supernova Core pulsar neutron star.
Crab Nebula, Taurus. Supernova Core pulsar neutron star. Elements of this image are furnished by NASA.
A neutron star forms when a massive star collapses to send supernova brilliance outward and a tiny remnant core imploding inward. That core — now a 12-mile-wide sun of its own — can spin hundreds of times a second, causing its magnetic field to wrap around itself, intensifying to a strength that be a thousand trillion times greater than Earth’s magnetic field. Such stars are now called magnetars.