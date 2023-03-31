© 2023
"Space Oddity," directed by Kyra Sedgwick and starring Kevin Bacon, screening at The Moviehouse this week

By Joe Donahue
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Movie poster for "Space Oddity"

Tonight, The Moviehouse in Millerton, New York will open Director Kyra Sedgwick's new dramedy, SPACE ODDITY, and on Saturday, April 1 – tomorrow night - after the 6:30 p.m. show, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon will sit down with Griffin Dunne to talk about the making of the movie. The sold-out event is part of The Moviehouse's "Meet the Director" series.

The film, which had its premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022, was written by Rebecca Banner and, alongside Kevin Bacon, the film stars Kyle Allen, Alexandra Shipp, Madeline Brewer, Simon Helberg and Carrie Preston.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon join us.

kyra sedgwickKevin Baconfilmmakerthe moviehousedirectormillertonspacefamilygrief
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
