Here’s a twist on the expression “Blue Moon.” This coming Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at around 8 p.m., lower in the western sky, the nearest star to the crescent Moon will be the bluest of them all, which is Virgo’s brightest star, Spica. The lovely twilight of dusk will still be visible though fading, and the low waxing crescent Moon is always an ancient, evocative sight all by itself.