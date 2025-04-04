Food Friday 4/4/25: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran

She is one of our favorite guests... and she really likes grain! Amy Halloran is back to talk grain, flour, baking and bakeries of yesteryear. Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and baker. She is also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."