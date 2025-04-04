© 2025
Vox Pop

Food Friday 4/4/25: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran

Published April 4, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
She is one of our favorite guests... and she really likes grain! Amy Halloran is back to talk grain, flour, baking and bakeries of yesteryear. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551, or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and baker. She is also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

Vox Pop Food FridaybreadgrainAmy Halloran
