© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Food Friday 3/14/25: Pies with Ellen Gray

Published March 14, 2025 at 1:42 PM EDT
Food Friday logo
WAMC

Alright, we know it. Pi Day has nothing to do with pies. On the other hand, who needs an excuse for PIE? Ellen Gray is back to dish on the subject. Call in! 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Ellen Gray
Francesco Sapienza
Ellen Gray

Ellen Gray is obsessed with pie. Ellen Gray is a food writer, recipe developer, educator and professional pie whisperer.

Ellen's work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, SAVEUR, Food52, MUNCHIES, and Jewish Food Society. With a reverence for culinary history and a slightly raised eyebrow towards contemporary food trends, Ellen chronicles her baking calendar on the blog No More Mr. Nice Pie. Her favorite pie is whatever is in season. 

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM" at No More Mr. Nice Pie.

Today’s pie-ku:

Celebrate Pi(e) Day’s
Mathematical constant
With more pie, less math

Pie crust, pie tin and fork
Courtesy of Ellen Gray

Tags
Vox Pop Food FridayPieEllen Gray
Related Content
Load More