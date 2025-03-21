Food Friday 3/21/25: Rocco DeFazio

WAMC Rocco DeFazio

We welcome back one of our all-time favorites, Rocco DeFazio, owner and grand poobah of DeFazio's Pizza. Your host doesn't know exactly what Rocco intends to talk about. It's possible that Rocco doesn't either. Let's find out!

Call at show time (2pm) and join the chat. 800-348-2551. Email: "VoxPop@WAMC.org."

Rocco's parents opened Troy mainstay DeFazio Imports in 1951. It is still in operation! Rocco opened DeFazio’s wood-fired pizzeria, located next door to the import store, in 1989. It is well regarded for its unique pizza offerings and Italian fare. Recently, DeFazio’s has expanded to include an Albany location at Albany Distilling and a second dine-in restaurant, located down the block from their original Troy location. DeFazio's also operates a seasonal pizza garden at Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, NY.