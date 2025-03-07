Food Friday 3/7/25: Edible Capital District

On this edition of Food Friday, we welcome Haley Whalen and Jennifer Taber VanDerwerken from Edible Capital District. Join the conversation at 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Published four times a year, Edible Capital District connects the dots of the bounty of seasonal, locally grown foods. It works to be a place to get to know local farmers and artisans, and to explore great dining, delicious day trips, vintners, distillers, brewers, food events and festivals in our region.

Edible Capital District’s focus includes Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Montgomery and Fulton counties.

Haley Whalen owns Arthur’s Market in Schenectady’s historic Stockade District and also publishes Edible Capital District. She goes out of her way for good butter, loves dogs, and believes that small independent businesses are the beating heart of the Capital District. She began her career working in marketing for food and hospitality brands, including King Arthur Flour, Le Pain Quotidien, and Food52. She can be found on Instagram at @Arthurs1795, @EdibleCapitalDistrict518, and @H.L.Whalen.

Jennifer Taber VanDerwerken is a freelance writer and managing editor of Edible Capital District. Her work has appeared in the Times Union, The Beekman 1802 Almanac, Scary Mommy, Motherly, Grown and Flown, and Mini City Magazine. Jennifer loves writing about food, books, travel, and the people and places that make upstate New York home. You can reach her on Instagram @WeCanGoHomeAgain.