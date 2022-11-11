© 2022
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Food Friday 11/11/22: Flour hour with Amy Halloran

Published November 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
Amy Halloran in a bike helmet on the beach.
Photo courtesy of Amy Halloran
/

Amy Halloran is back to talk grain, flour and baking. We'll spend a bit of time focusing on baking with rye and cornmeal, two grains that had a big footprint in early American baking. However, feel free to call in with a question about anything grain or flour-related! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Amy Halloran is a writer, teacher and baker. She is also an agent of change, working to add social values and economic viability to farms and communities. Amy is the author of "The New Bread Basket."

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

