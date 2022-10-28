© 2022
Food Friday 10/28/22: Halloween goodies with Chef Gail Sokol

Published October 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
A Halloween scene on a suburban lawn, featuring jack-o-lanterns, fake gravestones and props
WAMC photo
/

Chef Gail Sokol is back. Today, we'll learn about easy and fast Halloween desserts! Call 800-348-2551 at show time to ask a question or share a recipe. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Chef Gail Sokol in the WAMC studio.
Jackie Orchard
/
WAMC

Chef-Educator Gail Sokol has been teaching children and adults about baking for over 20 years, beginning as an instructor at SUNY Schenectady in the Culinary Department and later at The Sage Colleges in the Nutrition Department. Chef Gail is the author of a professional textbook, “About Professional Baking,” and a cookbook “Baking With Success.”

Chef Gail has her own podcast -- “Baking Radio.” Gail also hosts a series of YouTube baking videos where she teaches globally on all topics baking.

Here's the recipe for Matcha Witch Fingers.

