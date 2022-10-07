Food Friday 10/7/22: Coffee with Chris and Matt Grady

Java, jitter juice, mud, rocket fuel... or just a plain old cuppa Joe. There are dozens of nicknames for the favorite beverage of the WAMC Newsroom and millions of others around the world. Whatever you call it, this is the show for you. We talk coffee today with Chris and Matt Grady of Stagecoach Coffee. Call in and join the

kaffeeklatsch. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Chris and Matt Grady grew up in restaurants and are the third generation of restaurant owners in their family. Their father owned and operated the Doubleday Cafe as well as the Peppermill Restaurant, both in Cooperstown. Grandfather, Bill Grady, owned and operated various restaurants (Doubleday Restaurant, The Cabin Drive-in) in Cooperstown during the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

Chris started in the business as a 14 year old was when the flagship Stagecoach opened in Cooperstown in 1993. Matt also worked at Stagecoach in Cooperstown as a high schooler. After attending culinary school in Arizona, he moved back to NY in 2005 to join the family business.

With locations in Cooperstown and Albany, Stagecoach roasts coffee in a small batch Diedrich coffee roaster. Chris and Matt's goal is to create community spaces where people can share their opinions and engage in constructive debate of all the relevant topics of our day with a feeling of acceptance, tolerance and respect.