Vox Pop

Food Friday 10/14/22: Beer and Brewing

Published October 14, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Bock beer Abstract/medium: 1 print : chromolithograph

We soak up the suds on this edition of Food Friday. Harry Whalen of Great Flats Brewing and Rick Davidson of Davison Brothers Brewing Company join Ray Graf in Studio A to sip a few brews and take your calls. 800-348-2551 is the number. BYOB.

Great Flats Brewing is a family-owned, quality focused, farm craft brewery, located in the heart of downtown Schenectady. As a New York State Farm Brewery, their beers are produced with New York State grown ingredients.

Since 1996, Davidson Brothers has been a popular Glens Falls destination for pub food and fresh, craft brewed beers and ales.

Vox Pop Food Fridaybeer
