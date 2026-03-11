Danny Snelson

The global conversation about artificial intelligence is being held everywhere - in boardrooms, governmental and military offices, and, of course, online. The cost and impact of AI as it develops is visible and unseen, known and yet to be felt. The goals of the inventors can clash with implementation from end users. No one knows where it’s going to end up, if it’s sustainable, or how it may ultimately alter the human intellect or psyche. The existence of AI prompts countless intellectual and moral questions - while sometimes claiming to, itself, hold all of the answers.The artists brought together for a new exhibition at MASS MoCA have dedicated their recent practice to investigating AI.‘Technologies of Relation’ is organized by Director of Curatorial Affairs at MASS MoCA Susan Cross.

