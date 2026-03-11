Malgosia Turzanska is nominated for an Academy Award for her costume design in the film 'Hamnet'

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu this Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m.

‘Hamnet,’ directed by Chloé Zhao, based the novel by Maggie O’Farrell, and starring Jesse Buckley and Paul Mescal, is nominated for eight Academy Awards – including Costume Design.

For her work on ‘Hamnet,’ Malgosia Turzanska became fully enveloped in Tudor style and the Elizabethan era. She and her team designed and built gowns, bodices, doublets, and breeches out of sustainable and period correct fabrics and colors.

Turzanka also designed the costumes for last year’s ‘Train Dreams,’ and for the films ‘Pearl,’ ‘The Green Knight,’ ‘X,’ ‘You Were Never Really Here,’ ‘Hell or High Water,’ and the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things.’