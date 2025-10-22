New children's book by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Author, botanist, and Native American scholar Robin Wall Kimmerer's work explores the natural world as teacher, partner and gift. Her new book "Bud Finds Her Gift" marks departure: an illustrated picture book for young readers that addresses the themes her adult volumes - "Braiding Sweetgrass" and "The Serviceberry" - have come to be known for.

Kimmerer weaves together Indigenous wisdom and scientific knowledge, urging us to attend to the world not as conquerors but as kin. "Bud Finds Her Gift" addresses themes such as: gratitude, interconnectedness, and the generous invitation to ask — what do I have to give back?

We welcome Robin Wall Kimmerer to to discuss how this picture book emerged, why Kimmerer chose the form, and what she hopes children (and their grown-ups) will carry with them.