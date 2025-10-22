© 2025
The Roundtable

New children's book by Robin Wall Kimmerer

By Joe Donahue
Published October 22, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT
Book cover for "Bud Finds Her Gift" by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Illustrated by Naoko Stoop
Allida
/
Provided

Author, botanist, and Native American scholar Robin Wall Kimmerer's work explores the natural world as teacher, partner and gift. Her new book "Bud Finds Her Gift" marks departure: an illustrated picture book for young readers that addresses the themes her adult volumes - "Braiding Sweetgrass" and "The Serviceberry" - have come to be known for.

Kimmerer weaves together Indigenous wisdom and scientific knowledge, urging us to attend to the world not as conquerors but as kin. "Bud Finds Her Gift" addresses themes such as: gratitude, interconnectedness, and the generous invitation to ask — what do I have to give back?

We welcome Robin Wall Kimmerer to to discuss how this picture book emerged, why Kimmerer chose the form, and what she hopes children (and their grown-ups) will carry with them.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
