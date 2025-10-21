Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 10/21/25

We missed their usual spot in the schedule because of the fund drive. A little juggling and here they are! Julie Hart and Rich Guthrie are back to answer your birding questions. Ray Graf hosts.

Give us a call at show time, 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the New York Breeding Bird Atlas. She has a focus on bird conservation and citizen science.