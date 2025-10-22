© 2025
10/22/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published October 22, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Professor of Politics, Philosophy, and Human Rights at Bard College Roger Berkowitz, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, and Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelroger berkowitzbob griffinJay Jochnowitzjudy patrick
