Michelle Hughes on "When Teachers Stay: Cultivating Resilient Teaching Communities" at The Book House on 10/26

Why do some schools have high levels of teacher turnover, but others don't? The new book, “When Teachers Stay: Cultivating Resilient Teaching Communities,” explores the question of what makes a resilient teaching community in which teachers want to stay and thrive, uncovering the cohesiveness, continuity, community, and deep sense of belonging for adults and kids.

Michelle Hughes, is an educator with more than thirty years of experience in teaching and leading in both public and independent schools. As a public school teacher, Michelle co-developed an integrated team approach to inclusion, which informed her work as a school leader. As an independent school leader, she began writing on topics in education and chronicling the daily life of school.

As a founder and director of Learning Arts Consulting and Coaching, she now works with schools in a variety of areas including Habits of Mind.

