"Metamorphoses" will have performances through 10/26 at The Unicorn Theater

Mary Zimmerman’s Metamorphoses, winner of the Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nominee, dives headfirst into the thrilling, sometimes terrifying world of Greek and Roman mythology. It runs through Sunday at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.

From King Midas’ golden curse to the heartbreaking journey of Orpheus and Eurydice, these iconic myths are reimagined with bold theatricality and a visually stunning set—featuring a central pool of water where gods descend, lovers vanish and mortals are forever changed.

Directed by Isadora Wolfe - former Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director of Sleep No More—this production is physical, poetic and charged with emotional power. Packed with passion, revenge, hubris and heartbreak, Metamorphoses is a gripping night of theatre that proves the ancient myths still burn with relevance today.

We welcome Isadora Wolfe and actor Greg Edelman (Edelman plays: Midas, Narrator 1, Apollo, A & Others) to the RT this morning.