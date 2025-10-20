© 2025
The Roundtable

"Metamorphoses" will have performances through 10/26 at The Unicorn Theater

By Joe Donahue
Published October 20, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

Mary Zimmerman’s Metamorphoses, winner of the Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nominee, dives headfirst into the thrilling, sometimes terrifying world of Greek and Roman mythology. It runs through Sunday at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.

From King Midas’ golden curse to the heartbreaking journey of Orpheus and Eurydice, these iconic myths are reimagined with bold theatricality and a visually stunning set—featuring a central pool of water where gods descend, lovers vanish and mortals are forever changed.

Directed by Isadora Wolfe - former Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director of Sleep No More—this production is physical, poetic and charged with emotional power. Packed with passion, revenge, hubris and heartbreak, Metamorphoses is a gripping night of theatre that proves the ancient myths still burn with relevance today.

We welcome Isadora Wolfe and actor Greg Edelman (Edelman plays: Midas, Narrator 1, Apollo, A & Others) to the RT this morning.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
