Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore

This week's Book Picks comes from Kelly Stazyk from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont and Lily Bartels from The Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.

Kelly:



Spectacular Things by Beck Dorey-Stein

Head Witch In Charge by Avery Flinn

Lula Dean's Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

Everything She Does Is Magic by Bridget Morrissey

Dream by Barbara O'Connor

Into The Rapids by Ann Braden

A Sleuth of Bears by Colter Jackson

Courage by Bernard Waber

Lily:

