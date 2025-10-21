© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published October 21, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Kelly Stazyk from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont and Lily Bartels from The Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.

Kelly:

  • Spectacular Things by Beck Dorey-Stein
  • Head Witch In Charge by Avery Flinn
  • Lula Dean's Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller 
  • Everything She Does Is Magic by Bridget Morrissey
  • Dream by Barbara O'Connor
  • Into The Rapids by Ann Braden
  • A Sleuth of Bears by Colter Jackson
  • Courage by Bernard Waber

Lily:

  • We Survived the Night by Julian Brave Noisecat
  • Unwed and Unbothered: The Defiant Lives of Single Women Throughout History by Emma Duval
  • Buckeye by Patrick Ryan
  • Bog Queen by Anna North
  • Heart the Lover by Lily King
  • America's Most Gothic: Haunted History Stranger than Fiction by Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
