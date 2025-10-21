Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Kelly Stazyk from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York and Manchester Center, Vermont and Lily Bartels from The Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
Kelly:
- Spectacular Things by Beck Dorey-Stein
- Head Witch In Charge by Avery Flinn
- Lula Dean's Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller
- Everything She Does Is Magic by Bridget Morrissey
- Dream by Barbara O'Connor
- Into The Rapids by Ann Braden
- A Sleuth of Bears by Colter Jackson
- Courage by Bernard Waber
Lily:
- We Survived the Night by Julian Brave Noisecat
- Unwed and Unbothered: The Defiant Lives of Single Women Throughout History by Emma Duval
- Buckeye by Patrick Ryan
- Bog Queen by Anna North
- Heart the Lover by Lily King
- America's Most Gothic: Haunted History Stranger than Fiction by Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes