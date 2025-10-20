© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"SPAC in Conversation" will return on 10/22 featuring Julie Scelfo

By Joe Donahue
Published October 20, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s popular fundraising event, “SPAC in Conversation,” returns on Wednesday, October 22 in the historic Hall of Springs, featuring award-winning journalist, former New York Times staff writer and media ecologist Julie Scelfo. Founder and Executive Director of Mothers Against Media Addiction (MAMA), Scelfo will lead an inspiring discussion on “fighting back against runaway tech to protect our kids’ childhoods.” 
 
A veteran journalist and mother of three, Julie Scelfo founded MAMA after witnessing how screen addiction, exploitative algorithms, and a lack of regulation have created an increasingly unhealthy and unsafe media environment for children. 
 
Mothers Against Media Addiction (MAMA) is a unique chapter-based grassroots movement that has established 35 chapters across 22 states in just 18 months, with more forming nationwide. Under Scelfo’s leadership, MAMA has helped pass nation-leading legislation in New York to combat addictive social media feeds and protect children online, mobilized support for the federal Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), and advocated for banning personal devices during the school day.

Tags
The Roundtable SPAC SPAC in ConversationMothers Against Media AddictionJulie Scelfo
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Ann Lauterbach
    The Roundtable
    “Notes on Difficult Joy” with Ann Lauterbach
    Joe Donahue
    Ann Lauterbach is a poet and essayist. Her eleventh collection of poetry, Door, is her most recent book. She writes at the intersection of poetics, politics and the visual arts.At 3:00 pm today she will be presenting a session of the Hannah Arendt center’s JOY conference entitled “Notes on Difficult Joy.”
  • Lisa Cypers Kamen, Robin Wang, and Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable
    Robin Wang and Lisa Cypers Kamen - "Amor Mundi and Joy as Flowing Proximity"
    Joe Donahue
    At 1:30 this afternoon, there will be a session at the JOY conference named "Amor Mundi (Love the World) and Joy as Flowing Proximity." The session will feature Robin Wang along with Niobe Way and Lisa Cypers Kamen. Think of it as a look at Joy in Philosophy. Robin Wang and Lisa Cypers Kamen join us.
  • Donovan Hohn, Francine Prose, and Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable
    Donovan Hohn and Francine Prose on Lapham’s Quarterly
    Joe Donahue
    The literary magazine, Lapham’s Quarterly, was founded in 2007. Over the past two years, Lapham’s Quarterly has undergone a dramatic transformation. In late 2023 it put its print publication on hiatus, citing severe financial pressures and an inhospitable climate for serious magazines. The death of its founder, Lewis Lapham, in 2024 further challenged its trajectory. In 2025 it announced a full relaunch under Bard College’s Hannah Arendt Center, reviving its website and podcast and planning a return to print.
  • Mariel Fiori and Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable
    Mariel Fiori - co-founder and managing editor of La Voz
    Joe Donahue
    Mariel Fiori is the co-founder and managing editor of La Voz magazine, a monthly Spanish language publication housed at Bard College. She also a journalist, translator, and entrepreneur and hosts “La Voz con Mariel Fiori” on Radio Kingston.