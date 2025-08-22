© 2025
The Roundtable

40th Anniversary of New Wave pioneer Howard Jones' "Dream into Action"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
Album cover for 40th anniversary of Howard Jones' "Dream into Action" -- Barnyard Sessions vinyl

Howard Jones’ groundbreaking 1985 album, "Dream Into Action," peaked on the UK charts and cracked the US Top 10. It went on to spawn global hit singles, “Things Can Only Get Better” (which experienced a resurgence after being featured on an episode of Netflix’s Stranger Things) and “No One is to Blame” as well as “Life in One Day” and “Like to Get to Know You Well”.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the release of the best-selling album, Dream into Action, Cherry Red Records has released a limited edition orange-colored double vinyl, dubbed “Farmyard Sessions.”

Howard Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with “New Song”. He has sold upwards of 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world.

howard jones
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
    From Emmy winner, Academy Award nominee and one of comedy’s most beloved voices - Renée Taylor - comes the World Premiere of “Dying is No Excuse,” a hilarious and heartfelt new play shaped with Elaine May and with staging by Greg Santos.In this reimagined World Premiere, Taylor introduces the play and remains an integral on-stage presence, while actress Nicholle Tom, who appeared alongside Taylor on “The Nanny,” joins her in bringing the story to life. Together, they create a moving theatrical duet, illuminating Renée’s memories with warmth, humor and heart.“Dying is No Excuse” is a love story - the story of Renée’s extraordinary partnership with her late husband, the brilliant actor and writer Joe Bologna. We welcome Renee Taylor and Nicholle Tom to the RT.