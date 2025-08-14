© 2025
The Roundtable

World Premiere of Renée Taylor's "Dying is No Excuse" at BTG's Unicorn Theatre through 8/30

By Joe Donahue
Published August 14, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

From Emmy winner, Academy Award nominee and one of comedy’s most beloved voices - Renée Taylor - comes the World Premiere of Dying is No Excuse,” a hilarious and heartfelt new play shaped with Elaine May and with staging by Greg Santos.

In this reimagined World Premiere, Taylor introduces the play and remains an integral on-stage presence, while actress Nicholle Tom, who appeared alongside Taylor on “The Nanny,” joins her in bringing the story to life. Together, they create a moving theatrical duet, illuminating Renée’s memories with warmth, humor and heart.

“Dying is No Excuse” is a love story - the story of Renée’s extraordinary partnership with her late husband, the brilliant actor and writer Joe Bologna. We welcome Renee Taylor and Nicholle Tom to the RT.

The Roundtable Dying is No ExcuseRenée TaylorNicholle TomBerkshire theater group
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
