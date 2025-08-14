World Premiere of Renée Taylor's "Dying is No Excuse" at BTG's Unicorn Theatre through 8/30

From Emmy winner, Academy Award nominee and one of comedy’s most beloved voices - Renée Taylor - comes the World Premiere of “Dying is No Excuse,” a hilarious and heartfelt new play shaped with Elaine May and with staging by Greg Santos.

In this reimagined World Premiere, Taylor introduces the play and remains an integral on-stage presence, while actress Nicholle Tom, who appeared alongside Taylor on “The Nanny,” joins her in bringing the story to life. Together, they create a moving theatrical duet, illuminating Renée’s memories with warmth, humor and heart.

“Dying is No Excuse” is a love story - the story of Renée’s extraordinary partnership with her late husband, the brilliant actor and writer Joe Bologna. We welcome Renee Taylor and Nicholle Tom to the RT.

