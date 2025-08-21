© 2025
The Roundtable

SPAC presents "Back to the Future in Concert" on 8/23

By Joe Donahue
Published August 21, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT

It will be a lot of fun at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on Saturday night as the film “Back to the Future” will be shown with The Philadelphia Orchestra playing the music. Yes, you can recharge your flux-capacitor and get ready to celebrate the movie classic as you’ve never seen or heard it before.

It is celebrating its 40th Anniversary of the movie and it is incredible especially with the Philadelphia Orchestra. To tell us more we welcome Steve Linder. He is producer of Film Concerts Live who makes all of this possible.

The Roundtable SPACBack to the Future in ConcertPhiladelphia Orchestra
