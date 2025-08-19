Berkshire Opera Festival presents Verdi's "La Traviata"

World-class, fully-staged opera returns to the Berkshires, as the Berkshire Opera Festival gets ready to celebrate its tenth anniversary season in Great Barrington, MA.

The only company of its kind in the Berkshire region, Berkshire Opera Festival produces opera at the highest level under the vision of Co-Founders Brian Garmen – the William E. Briggs Artistic Director - and Director of Production – Jonathan Loy.

The 2025 mainstage attraction is a new production of one of the most popular operas of all time: Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece La Traviata. BOF will bring it to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on August 23, 26, and 29th.

To tell us more, we welcome Brian Garmen and British-American tenor Joshua Blue to the RT.