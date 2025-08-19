© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Berkshire Opera Festival presents Verdi's "La Traviata"

By Joe Donahue
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

World-class, fully-staged opera returns to the Berkshires, as the Berkshire Opera Festival gets ready to celebrate its tenth anniversary season in Great Barrington, MA.

The only company of its kind in the Berkshire region, Berkshire Opera Festival produces opera at the highest level under the vision of Co-Founders Brian Garmen – the William E. Briggs Artistic Director - and Director of Production – Jonathan Loy.

The 2025 mainstage attraction is a new production of one of the most popular operas of all time: Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece La Traviata. BOF will bring it to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on August 23, 26, and 29th.

To tell us more, we welcome Brian Garmen and British-American tenor Joshua Blue to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable berkshire opera festival La TraviataverdiBrian Garmen Joshua Blue
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Artwork for Hudson Valley Shakepeare's "Octet"
    The Roundtable
    "Octet" at Hudson Valley Shakespeare through September 7
    Sarah LaDuke
    Eight Internet addicts gather in a support group called "Friends of Saul" in a church basement and share their stories. Dave Malloy’s Lucille Lortel Award winning musical “Octet” is running at Hudson Valley Shakespeare in Garrison, New York through September 7.
  • The Roundtable
    Brad Williams will be at The Palace Theater with his "The Growth Spurt Tour 2025" on 8/21
    Joe Donahue
    Brad Williams is one of the funniest comedians in the country right now and has become one of the most in demand comics working today. He started doing standup comedy when he was a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since routinely selling out prestigious venues all over the world. Which brings him to The Palace Theater in Albany for “The Growth Spurt Tour 2025” on August 21st at 7pm.
  • The Roundtable
    World Premiere of Renée Taylor's "Dying is No Excuse" at BTG's Unicorn Theatre through 8/30
    Joe Donahue
    From Emmy winner, Academy Award nominee and one of comedy’s most beloved voices - Renée Taylor - comes the World Premiere of “Dying is No Excuse,” a hilarious and heartfelt new play shaped with Elaine May and with staging by Greg Santos.In this reimagined World Premiere, Taylor introduces the play and remains an integral on-stage presence, while actress Nicholle Tom, who appeared alongside Taylor on “The Nanny,” joins her in bringing the story to life. Together, they create a moving theatrical duet, illuminating Renée’s memories with warmth, humor and heart.“Dying is No Excuse” is a love story - the story of Renée’s extraordinary partnership with her late husband, the brilliant actor and writer Joe Bologna. We welcome Renee Taylor and Nicholle Tom to the RT.