Dromfest 2025 in Catskill, NY

Dromfest, the ’90s indie rock festival in the Catskill, NY hosted by Dromedary Records, will hold its 2025 edition over Labor Day Weekend (August 29-31) at The Avalon.

Friend of the Roundtable Will Hermes spoke with Dromedary Records founder Al Crisafulli.

Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Lou Reed: The King of New York.”

Crisafulli established Dromedary Records in the fall of 1992 with the goals of simultaneously being an outlet for independent rock bands to remain independent and being a resource for indie rock fans to find great music.