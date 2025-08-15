Brad Williams will be at The Palace Theater with his "The Growth Spurt Tour 2025" on 8/21

Brad Williams is one of the funniest comedians in the country right now and has become one of the most in demand comics working today. He started doing standup comedy when he was a teenager and has been touring successfully ever since routinely selling out prestigious venues all over the world. Which brings him to The Palace Theater in Albany for “The Growth Spurt Tour 2025” on August 21st at 7pm.

Williams parlayed his live performances into a multitude of standup TV appearances including "The Tonight Show" and "David Tells Comedy Underground" as well as "Jimmy Kimmel Live." He has several one-hour specials under his belt and also is an accomplished actor.

His observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race consistently win over audiences. The late Robin Williams called him “Prozac with a head.”