Annie Hartnett pens dark comedy "The Road to Tender Hearts"

Annie Hartnett is the author of “Unlikely Animals: The Novel” which won the Julia Ward Howe Prize for fiction and was longlisted for the Joyce Carol Oates Prize. She is also the author of “Rabbit Cake,” a finalist for the New England Book Award.

Her latest novel is “The Road to Tender Hearts: A Novel” which is darkly comic and also warm hearted about an old man on a cross-country mission to reunite with his high school crush.

