27th Kateri Peace Conference in Fonda, New York

The 27th Kateri Peace Conference takes places on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 in Fonda, New York is titled "Palestine and Israel: Tragedy, Trauma, Truth & Compassion." For a preview we welcome one of the main speakers at the conference, Phyllis Bennis.

Bennis is an American writer, policy analyst, and lifelong activist known for her focus on Middle East and United Nations issues. She directs the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, and is a fellow of the Transnational Institute in Amsterdam. Bennis has been deeply involved in peace and Palestinian rights movements since her activism during the Vietnam War.

Bennis is a prominent critic of U.S. foreign policy, Israeli occupation, and militarism, advocating for Palestinian rights and democratization of the UN. She has authored over a dozen books, including primers on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and the broader “war on terror.”