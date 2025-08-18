© 2025
The Roundtable

27th Kateri Peace Conference in Fonda, New York

By Joe Donahue
Published August 18, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT

The 27th Kateri Peace Conference takes places on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 in Fonda, New York is titled "Palestine and Israel: Tragedy, Trauma, Truth & Compassion." For a preview we welcome one of the main speakers at the conference, Phyllis Bennis.

Bennis is an American writer, policy analyst, and lifelong activist known for her focus on Middle East and United Nations issues. She directs the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, and is a fellow of the Transnational Institute in Amsterdam. Bennis has been deeply involved in peace and Palestinian rights movements since her activism during the Vietnam War.

Bennis is a prominent critic of U.S. foreign policy, Israeli occupation, and militarism, advocating for Palestinian rights and democratization of the UN. She has authored over a dozen books, including primers on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and the broader “war on terror.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
