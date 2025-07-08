WAMC on the Road - The Roundtable live from The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA 7/8/25

This morning, WAMC on the Road presents a special episode of The Roundtable at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. This morning we discuss the impact of the arts on this county and community.

Arts and culture are one of the most vibrant sectors of the Berkshire County economy. As a result, the leaders of 10 arts and culture institutions from across Berkshire County have convened the Berkshire Arts and Culture Alliance (BACA) to advocate for economic, tourism, and infrastructure needs of the arts and culture organizations in the county. We welcome representatives from six of the 10 organizations to make up our panel this morning. They include:

• Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival Associate Artistic Director Kim Chan

• MASS MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds

• Williamstown Theatre Festival Managing Director, Operations & Advancement Kit Ingui

• Berkshire Theatre Group Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire

• Norman Rockwell Museum Director and CEO Laurie Norton Moffat

• The Boston Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Chad Smith

Organizations in BACA not represented on today's Roundtable Panel are Barrington Stage Company, the Clark Art Institute, the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, and Shakespeare and Company.