© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

WAMC on the Road - The Roundtable live from The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA 7/8/25

By Joe Donahue
Published July 8, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
WAMC

This morning, WAMC on the Road presents a special episode of The Roundtable at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. This morning we discuss the impact of the arts on this county and community.

Arts and culture are one of the most vibrant sectors of the Berkshire County economy. As a result, the leaders of 10 arts and culture institutions from across Berkshire County have convened the Berkshire Arts and Culture Alliance (BACA) to advocate for economic, tourism, and infrastructure needs of the arts and culture organizations in the county. We welcome representatives from six of the 10 organizations to make up our panel this morning. They include:

• Jacobs Pillow Dance Festival Associate Artistic Director Kim Chan
• MASS MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds
• Williamstown Theatre Festival Managing Director, Operations & Advancement Kit Ingui
• Berkshire Theatre Group Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire
• Norman Rockwell Museum Director and CEO Laurie Norton Moffat
• The Boston Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Chad Smith

Organizations in BACA not represented on today's Roundtable Panel are Barrington Stage Company, the Clark Art Institute, the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, and Shakespeare and Company.

Tags
The Roundtable WAMC on the Roadrt panelRoundtable panelColonial Theatrejacobs pillowartsmass mocawilliamstown theatre festivalberkshire theatre groupnorman rockwell museumtanglewoodboston symphony orchestraBerkshire Arts and Culture Alliance / BACA
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content