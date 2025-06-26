© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

A look into the new exhibition "Emily Cole: Ceramics, Flora & Contemporary Responses" at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site

By Joe Donahue
Published June 26, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
Installation photography © Peter Aaron /OTTO

This morning, we talk about the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill and their new exhibition of artwork by Emily Cole, Thomas Cole’s daughter. The exhibition — titled “Emily Cole: Ceramics, Flora & Contemporary Responses” — will include the largest display of original painted porcelain and works on paper by Emily Cole ever shown since the 19th century.

Her work is being presented within the Cole family’s historic home and studio alongside, and in conversation with, related works by eight, internationally celebrated, 21st-century artists.

Kate Menconeri is Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs, Contemporary Art, and Fellowship at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, NY.

Amanda Malmstrom is Associate Curator at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site.

Tags
The Roundtable thomas cole historic siteexhibitionEmily Cole: Ceramics, Flora & Contemporary Responses
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content