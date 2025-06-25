© 2025
The Roundtable

A preview of exhibitions at the Fenimore Art Museum for Summer 2025 and into the future

By Joe Donahue
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Fenimore Art Museum presents a preview of exhibitions for their 2025 summer and fall season.

The Mary Cassatt/Berthe Morisot: Allies in Impressionism exhibit is open till September 1, 2025. This exhibit explores the relationship between two pioneering women artists in a male-dominated Impressionist art circle. It also details just how much influence these two women artists had on the Impressionist art movement.

There is also The Power of Photography exhibit which is opened till September 1, 2025. This exhibit takes a look into selected photography from 120 iconic images by all different photographers. These images are some of the most unique and heartening from the 20th century. Most importantly, each photograph is a time capsule for days gone past.

Many more exhibits are opened at the Fenimore Art Museum now and we get a preview of more exhibits opening in the upcoming seasons. We welcome Chris Rossi Exhibition Specialist for Fenimore Art Museum and Ann Cannon Curator of American Art at Fenimore Art Museum to tell us more.

The Roundtable fenimore art museumimpressionismphotographyMuseum Exhibit
