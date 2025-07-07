Adirondack Theatre Festival - 2025 Season Preview

The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s next production this season is a new musical comedy fresh from Broadway: ATF Founding Artistic Director Martha Banta directs “Gutenberg! The Musical!” by Anthony King and Scott Brown, running July 10 – 18.

The festival then takes a local turn with a weekend of developmental readings of “The Last American Newspaper” from July 25 – 27. Adapted by former Post Star editor Ken Tingley from his memoir, the play spotlights the theatre’s own region and its residents.

The festival’s regional focus continues with a production of “Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains” by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by Danielle Drakes, running July 31 – August 6.

Adirondack Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld joins us with a preview.