The Roundtable

Adirondack Theatre Festival - 2025 Season Preview

By Joe Donahue
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
Posters/artwork for ATF 2025 season
Provided

The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s next production this season is a new musical comedy fresh from Broadway: ATF Founding Artistic Director Martha Banta directs “Gutenberg! The Musical!” by Anthony King and Scott Brown, running July 10 – 18.

The festival then takes a local turn with a weekend of developmental readings of “The Last American Newspaper” from July 25 – 27. Adapted by former Post Star editor Ken Tingley from his memoir, the play spotlights the theatre’s own region and its residents.

The festival’s regional focus continues with a production of “Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains” by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by Danielle Drakes, running July 31 – August 6.

Adirondack Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld joins us with a preview.

The Roundtable theatermusical theateradirondack theatre festivalGlens Fallsmiriam weisfeldCharles R. Wood Theater
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
