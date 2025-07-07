© 2025
The Roundtable

New York City Ballet at SPAC 7/9-7/12

By Joe Donahue
Published July 7, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT
Megan Fairchild and Robert LaFosse in Coppelia, choreography © The George Balanchine Trust, New York City Ballet, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, Friday, September 27, 2024, 7:30pm. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano
Erin Baiano
/
Provided - NYCB/SPAC
Megan Fairchild and Robert LaFosse in Coppelia, choreography © The George Balanchine Trust, New York City Ballet, David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, Friday, September 27, 2024, 7:30pm. Credit Photo: Erin Baiano

The New York City Ballet will be at SPAC in Saratoga Springs from July 9th -12th. We get a preview of this week’s performances from New York City Ballet Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford.

The residency will feature full-length story ballet "Coppélia," which held its world premiere at SPAC in 1974; Jerome Robbins’ "In G Major," returning for the first time since 2002; George Balanchine’s masterpiece "Stravinsky Violin Concerto" and Justin Peck’s newest work for NYCB, "Mystic Familiar."

Called “the foremost creative ballet troupe in the world” by The New York Times, New York City Ballet will bring its roster of more than 90 dancers under the direction of Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, accompanied by the New York City Ballet Orchestra, led by Music Director Andrew Litton.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
