New York City Ballet at SPAC 7/9-7/12

The New York City Ballet will be at SPAC in Saratoga Springs from July 9th -12th. We get a preview of this week’s performances from New York City Ballet Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford.

The residency will feature full-length story ballet "Coppélia," which held its world premiere at SPAC in 1974; Jerome Robbins’ "In G Major," returning for the first time since 2002; George Balanchine’s masterpiece "Stravinsky Violin Concerto" and Justin Peck’s newest work for NYCB, "Mystic Familiar."

Called “the foremost creative ballet troupe in the world” by The New York Times, New York City Ballet will bring its roster of more than 90 dancers under the direction of Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, accompanied by the New York City Ballet Orchestra, led by Music Director Andrew Litton.