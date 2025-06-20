© 2025
The Roundtable

Christopher Shaw Myers paints a portrait of his uncle Robert Shaw in "Robert Shaw: An Actor’s Life on the set of Jaws and Beyond"

By Joe Donahue
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

Yes, it has been 50-years. Jaws came to theatres on this date and is being celebrated throughout the world. We pay our respects by talking about the new book "Robert Shaw: An Actor’s Life on the set of Jaws and Beyond." Author Christopher Shaw Myers offers an intimate portrait of his legendary uncle, the acclaimed actor and writer best known for his unforgettable role as Quint in Jaws. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s iconic blockbuster starring Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw as the weather seaman, Captain Quint.

The new book blends family memoir with cinematic history. Myers draws from personal memories, rare behind-the-scenes stories, and never-before-seen photos to explore Shaw’s complex genius, the turbulent shoot of Jaws, and the lasting legacy of a performance that defined a film—and a generation of moviegoers. We welcome Christopher Shaw Myers to the RT

 

Christopher Shaw Myers, Jaws 50th Anniversary, book, Robert Shaw
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
