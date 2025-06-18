© 2025
The Roundtable

The fate of two sisters unravels in "The Far Side of the Desert" by Joanne Leedom-Ackerman

By Joe Donahue
Published June 18, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

Joanne Leedom-Ackerman has worked as a journalist, a Vice President for PEN International, and former board member of international crisis group Human Rights Watch and Save the Children. This has taken her all across the world including the Middle East and North Africa. This has given her insights into culture, politics, human rights issues, and global tensions.

The new book is “The Far Side of the Desert” which follows the fates of two sisters. One a U.S. Foreign Service Officer and the other an international television correspondent. It follows the sisters after their lives are shattered by a terrorist attack and the personal toll of its aftermath.

