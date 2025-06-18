2025 Sharon Playhouse season preview

The Sharon Playhouse is launching its 2025 summer season with the musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” opening Friday night and run through July 6th, including a special holiday performance on July 4th at 4pm.

This show brings to life the unforgettable night in 1956 when rock and roll legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered at Sun Records to create musical history.

The season will continue with three other shows including Annie, Sylvia and The Mousetrap.

To give us. Preview, we welcome Carl Andress, Artistic Director of The Sharon Playhouse to the RT.