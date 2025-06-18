Yes, it has been 50-years. Jaws came to theatres on this date and is being celebrated throughout the world. We pay our respects by talking about the new book "Robert Shaw: An Actor’s Life on the set of Jaws and Beyond." Author Christopher Shaw Myers offers an intimate portrait of his legendary uncle, the acclaimed actor and writer best known for his unforgettable role as Quint in Jaws. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s iconic blockbuster starring Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw as the weather seaman, Captain Quint.

Listen • 20:48