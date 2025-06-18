"Empty Vessel: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge" by Ian Kumekawa

What do a barracks from British troops in the Falkland War, a floating jail of the Bronx, and temporary housing for VWF workers in Germany have in common? Well according to our next guest, Ian Kumekawa, they have all inhabited one Swedish barge built in 1979. Now, the barge has so many names, the author calls it “The Vessel.” The book is called “Empty Vessel: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge.”

Ian Kumekawa is a historian at the Center for History and Economics at Harvard University, he is the author of the book “The First Serious Optimist,” and the new book is “Empty Vessel: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge.”