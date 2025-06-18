© 2025
The Roundtable

"Empty Vessel: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge" by Ian Kumekawa

By Joe Donahue
Published June 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT

What do a barracks from British troops in the Falkland War, a floating jail of the Bronx, and temporary housing for VWF workers in Germany have in common? Well according to our next guest, Ian Kumekawa, they have all inhabited one Swedish barge built in 1979. Now, the barge has so many names, the author calls it “The Vessel.” The book is called “Empty Vessel: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge.”

Ian Kumekawa is a historian at the Center for History and Economics at Harvard University, he is the author of the book “The First Serious Optimist,” and the new book is “Empty Vessel: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
