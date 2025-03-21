© 2025
The Roundtable

Spring training chat with Phillies' TV play-by-play commentator Tom McCarthy

By Joe Donahue
Published March 21, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Joe Donahue: It is the wrap-up of Baseball’s Spring training in the Cactus League in Arizona and the Grapefruit League in Florida. Over the year’s my wife and I make a regular pilgrimage to follow our beloved Philadelphia Phillies and watch the team get ready for the regular season. On a recent Thursday, earlier this month, in Clearwater, Florida at the BayCare Ballpark, I sat down with the voice of the Phillies and one of the best sports broadcasters working today, Tom McCarthy.

Now in his 25th season in the big leagues, Tom McCarthy is in the 18th year of his second tour of duty with the Phillies doing television play-by-play. In his first stint with the club, he spent five seasons as the host of the pre- and postgame radio shows, while also doing radio play-by-play. He spent the 2006-07 seasons as a radio broadcaster with the New York Mets on WFAN before returning to the Phillies in November 2007.

Tom currently does NFL games for CBS, baseball for FOX, basketball and college football play-by-play for CBS. He is one of the broadcasters I most admire and it is a great treat to speak with him as he gets ready for the first pitch.

