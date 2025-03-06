Eric Puchner's new novel "Dream State" intertwines the stories of a bride-to-be, her fiancé, and his best friend

Eric Puchner is the author of “Dream State” the newly named Oprah’s Book Club pick. The novel tells the story of a bride-to-be, her fiancé, and his best friend over the course of a single summer. As well as the unexpected impact of those events on their characters and family over a 50-year span.

Puchner chairs the writing seminars at Johns Hopkins University, his previous books include the story collection “Music through the Floor” as well as “Model home,” and a finalist for the New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award.