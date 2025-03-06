© 2025
The Roundtable

Eric Puchner's new novel "Dream State" intertwines the stories of a bride-to-be, her fiancé, and his best friend

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 6, 2025 at 11:45 AM EST

Eric Puchner is the author of “Dream State” the newly named Oprah’s Book Club pick. The novel tells the story of a bride-to-be, her fiancé, and his best friend over the course of a single summer. As well as the unexpected impact of those events on their characters and family over a 50-year span.

Puchner chairs the writing seminars at Johns Hopkins University, his previous books include the story collection “Music through the Floor” as well as “Model home,” and a finalist for the New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
