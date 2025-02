Tomorrow night at 8pm, The Arthur Zankel Music Center at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY will present the world premiere of “Trill 101” - a performance piece that marks the culmination of a year-long, Skidmore-commissioned, multidisciplinary project developed by Melanie Charles and the Make Jazz Trill Again family in collaboration with Skidmore students and faculty.

Listen • 14:33