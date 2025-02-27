© 2025
The Roundtable

Alexander Vindman exposes the absurdity of western foreign policymaking in "The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine”

By Joe Donahue
Published February 27, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Retired lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman has gained wide notoriety for exposing President Trump’s misconduct and for testimony in congress that resulted in the President’s first impeachment.

Vindman is regarded as a leading policy maker and the preeminent national security strategist on Russia and Ukraine. His latest new work is the book “The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
