© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

2025 Oscar discussion with Thelma Adams

By Joe Donahue
Published February 26, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

The 97th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday in Hollywood, CA - honoring movies released in 2024. Conan O’Brien will host. Every year we welcome one of the foremost film critics in the industry to join us and discuss our impressions of this year’s best in film.

Thelma Adams reviews film and TV for AARP.org and The Wrap. She was twice Chair of the New York Film Critics Circle and is a founding contributor to GoldDerby.com, the first dedicated awards website. Thelma is also the author of three novels, “Bittersweet Brooklyn,” “The Last Woman Standing” and “Playdate.”

Tags
The Roundtable thelma adamsOscarsBest Picture
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More