The Roundtable

James Charles Smith's "Flightless Falcon"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:30 AM EST

In the new novel “Flightless Falcon” debut author James Charles Smith guides readers down I-70 on a nostalgic coming of age adventure.

The book delicately portrays the very nuances of American political beliefs during the late 1960s Vietnam War Era. “Flightless Falcon” the baby boomer psyche at a time when the threat of communism loomed from the east and the nuclear button was at the hands of military leaders across the globe. This was the world inherited by the then largest generation in American history and the lens which through which the main character, Sam Roberts, has to find himself as a young man.

James Charles Smith is the author of the book, and we welcome him to the RT.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
