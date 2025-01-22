Meryl Gordon delves into the life of Perle Mesta in "The Woman Who Knew Everyone"

Author Meryl Gordon’s new biography “The Woman Who Knew Everyone: The Power of Perle Mesta, Washington’s Most Famous Hostess” delves into the life of Perle Mesta, a prominent socialite, political hostess, activist, and U.S. envoy to Luxembourg.

Renowned for her lavish parties that attracted politicians and celebrities, Mesta was a confidant to Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Lyndon Johnson. Her diplomatic role inspired the hit musical “Call Me Madam” starring Ethel Merman. Beyond her social endeavors Mesta was a pioneering supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment and played a crucial role in democratic fundraising, notably aiding Truman’s 1948 campaign.

Meryl Gordon is a journalism professor at NYU, author of “Mrs. Astor Regrets” and joins us to discuss her new book.