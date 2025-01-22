© 2025
The Roundtable

Meryl Gordon delves into the life of Perle Mesta in "The Woman Who Knew Everyone"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 22, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Author Meryl Gordon’s new biography “The Woman Who Knew Everyone: The Power of Perle Mesta, Washington’s Most Famous Hostess” delves into the life of Perle Mesta, a prominent socialite, political hostess, activist, and U.S. envoy to Luxembourg.

Renowned for her lavish parties that attracted politicians and celebrities, Mesta was a confidant to Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Lyndon Johnson. Her diplomatic role inspired the hit musical “Call Me Madam” starring Ethel Merman. Beyond her social endeavors Mesta was a pioneering supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment and played a crucial role in democratic fundraising, notably aiding Truman’s 1948 campaign.

Meryl Gordon is a journalism professor at NYU, author of “Mrs. Astor Regrets” and joins us to discuss her new book.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
