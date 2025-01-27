© 2025
The Roundtable

Kyle Paoletta takes readers on a journey through the Southwest in "American Oasis: Finding the Future in the Cities of the Southwest”

By Joe Donahue
Published January 27, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

The new book “American Oasis: Finding the Future in the Cities of the Southwest,” author Kyle Paoletta, takes readers on a journey through the rapidly evolving landscapes of the American Southwest.

This exploration delves into the region's sprawling urban centers Phoenix, Las Vegas, and beyond. Where innovation, ambition, and resilience collied with the realities of climate change, economic disparity, and cultural transformation. Paoletta weaves together storytelling and analysis capturing the spirit of a region reinventing itself against the odds.  

