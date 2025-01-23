© 2025
The Roundtable

John Sayles sheds light on American tragedy in "To Save The Man"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 23, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

John Sayles is an independent film director, screenwriter, actor, and novelist. His latest novel, "To Save the Man," sheds light on an American tragedy - the Wounded Knee Massacre, and the ‘cultural genocide’ experienced by the Native American children at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

Sayles has twice been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, for Passion Fish and Lone Star. He has written eight novels. His book tour brings us to several spots in our region:

Jan 28 — The Morton Memorial Library, Rhinecliff, hosted by Oblong Books, 6:30 pm

Jan 29 — Northshire Books, Saratoga Springs, 6:00 pm

Jan 30 — Odyssey Books, South Hadley, Mass, 7:00 pm

The new novel is "To Save the Man."

