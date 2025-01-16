© 2025
The Roundtable

Julian Zelizer looks at the role of partisanship in American Democracy in "In Defense of Partisanship”

By Joe Donahue
Published January 16, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

Acclaimed historian Julien Zelizer offers a deep examination of the role of partisanship in American Democracy in his new book “In Defense of Partisanship.”

Zelizer argues that partisanship, when practiced constructively is essential for meaningful policy changes and safeguarding democratic values. He shows how ideological clashes have propelled transformative reforms and galvanized public engagement. The book looks to redefine the narrative around partisanship urging readers to embrace its potential as a force for accountability, representation, and progress.

Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, a CNN political analyst, and a contributor to NPR’s Here & Now.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
