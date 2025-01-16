Julian Zelizer looks at the role of partisanship in American Democracy in "In Defense of Partisanship”

Acclaimed historian Julien Zelizer offers a deep examination of the role of partisanship in American Democracy in his new book “In Defense of Partisanship.”

Zelizer argues that partisanship, when practiced constructively is essential for meaningful policy changes and safeguarding democratic values. He shows how ideological clashes have propelled transformative reforms and galvanized public engagement. The book looks to redefine the narrative around partisanship urging readers to embrace its potential as a force for accountability, representation, and progress.

Julian Zelizer is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, a CNN political analyst, and a contributor to NPR’s Here & Now.