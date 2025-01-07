Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.
**Connection problems prevent us from posting audio of today's Book Picks conversation.
List:
- Guillotine by Deliah S. Dawson
- Playworld by Adam Ross
- I’ll Come to You by Rebecca Kauffman
- Dirtbag Queen by Andy Corren
- King: A Life by Jonathan Eig
- The Cure for Women: Dr. Mary Putnam Jacobi and the Challenge to Victorian Medicine That Changed Women's Lives Forever by Lydia Reeder
- Rental House: A Novel by Weike Wang
- Yellowface by R. F. Kuang