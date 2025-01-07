© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published January 7, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.

**Connection problems prevent us from posting audio of today's Book Picks conversation.

List:

  • Guillotine by Deliah S. Dawson
  • Playworld by Adam Ross
  • I’ll Come to You by Rebecca Kauffman
  • Dirtbag Queen by Andy Corren
  • King: A Life by Jonathan Eig
  • The Cure for Women: Dr. Mary Putnam Jacobi and the Challenge to Victorian Medicine That Changed Women's Lives Forever by Lydia Reeder
  • Rental House: A Novel by Weike Wang
  • Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
