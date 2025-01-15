© 2025
The Roundtable

Music Haven's Passport Series presented at Proctors Theatre

By Joe Donahue
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

For 30 years, the Music Haven Concert Series has presented an amazing array of global sounds in Schenectady’s Central Park during the summer. But now, in the winter and Spring we can visit locales like Puerto Rico, Louisiana, Haiti, Mali and Bosnia-Herzegovina without ever having to leave their seats.

The Passport Series allows us to travel around the world – one concert at a time, taking the same beloved world music that patrons of the park series have come to cherish and brings it to Proctors in Schenectady and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga so the party can continue all year.

The Passport Series brings Music Haven to Proctors Collaborative, “traveling the world one concert at a time.” We welcome Music Haven Producing Artistic Director Mona Golub.

The Roundtable passport seriesproctors
